H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

