Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.90. 102,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,042,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

