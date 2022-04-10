Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $72.49 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Handshake has a total market cap of $72.49 million and $523,519.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,216.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.06 or 0.07587156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.00758225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00560634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00380377 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 481,278,585 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

