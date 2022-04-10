Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.62 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Harmony has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $60.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00259423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00035993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00106936 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,415,060,175 coins and its circulating supply is 11,938,604,175 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

