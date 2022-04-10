Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

FRA:ZAL opened at €45.95 ($50.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.23. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

