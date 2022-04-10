Head-To-Head Analysis: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdwallet and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89

Nerdwallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 142.02%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $45.32, indicating a potential upside of 48.69%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than Autohome.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Nerdwallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Nerdwallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdwallet and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet $379.60 million 0.96 N/A N/A N/A Autohome $1.14 billion 3.42 $352.88 million $2.67 11.42

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Summary

Autohome beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.