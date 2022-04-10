Head-To-Head Analysis: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This table compares Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26%

This table compares Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.51 $3.62 billion $14.41 11.17 Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.33 -$106.17 million $0.26 9.04

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $317.42, suggesting a potential upside of 97.23%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Yiren Digital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Yiren Digital (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.