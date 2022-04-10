Head-To-Head Contrast: Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Definitive Healthcare and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 6 0 2.50 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Bridgeline Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 15.23 -$51.02 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.37 -$6.69 million ($1.06) -1.70

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital -24.84% -28.74% -12.48%

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

