Head to Head Review: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) vs. VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) and VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank. shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Santander pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and VersaBank.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $54.90 billion 1.06 $9.61 billion $0.51 6.61 VersaBank. $75.30 million 4.26 $17.80 million $0.74 15.78

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and VersaBank., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 5 7 0 2.58 VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00

Banco Santander currently has a consensus price target of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than VersaBank..

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and VersaBank.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 17.48% 9.00% 0.54% VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28%

Summary

VersaBank. beats Banco Santander on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 9,879 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

