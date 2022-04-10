Head to Head Survey: Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) and Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

This table compares Entravision Communications and Paramount Global Class A common’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communications 3.85% 13.92% 4.68% Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entravision Communications and Paramount Global Class A common, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entravision Communications presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.31%. Given Entravision Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entravision Communications is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Dividends

Entravision Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entravision Communications pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Entravision Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Entravision Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Entravision Communications has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entravision Communications and Paramount Global Class A common’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communications $760.19 million 0.66 $29.29 million $0.33 17.48 Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.88 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.59

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Entravision Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services, as well as advertising customers billing and technological and other support services, including strategic marketing and training; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertising customers or ad agencies to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a branding and mobile performance solutions, such as managed services to advertisers looking to connect with consumers on mobile devices; and digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it sells advertisements and syndicated radio programming solutions through its Entravision radio network. As of March 3, 2022, the company had 50 television stations; and 46 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.