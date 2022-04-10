Head to Head Survey: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81% Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 69.84%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Nextdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.06 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.28 Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.52 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Qutoutiao on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

