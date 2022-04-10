Healthcare Triangle Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCTI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Healthcare Triangle’s (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Healthcare Triangle had issued 4,709,255 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $18,837,020 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Healthcare Triangle’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.