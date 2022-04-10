Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.94) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 118.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.16. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

