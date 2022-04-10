Hello Group Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hello Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.