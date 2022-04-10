Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PYPL stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.21. 10,514,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.