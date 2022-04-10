Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,000. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 58,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $10,009,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 97,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

