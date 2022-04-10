Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 503,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.