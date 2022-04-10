Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.