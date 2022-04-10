Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.55 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $205,323.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.40 or 0.07544670 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,265.84 or 0.99669313 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

