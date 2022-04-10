Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Buys A$49,266.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCHGet Rating) insider Christian Easterday purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$49,266.00 ($37,042.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Hot Chili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hot Chili (ASX:HCH)

