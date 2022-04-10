HSBC Lowers Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

