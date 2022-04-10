Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

