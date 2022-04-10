Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.41). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 505,026 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The stock has a market cap of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.50.
Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)
