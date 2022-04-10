HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Hits $398.93 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $398.93 million and $6.13 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 398,657,105 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

