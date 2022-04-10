HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.03

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.03 ($5.77) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.54). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 103,814 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

