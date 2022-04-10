Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $583,470.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $72.64 million and approximately $583,470.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.44 or 0.00019769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07582274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.96 or 0.99940736 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,297,324 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

