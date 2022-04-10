Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $9,411,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

