IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

