ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.36 or 0.07534460 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.94 or 0.99715938 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

