Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

