Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,805 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

