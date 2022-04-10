Ieq Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

