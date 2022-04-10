Ieq Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

