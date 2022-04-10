Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,274 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $140,517,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after buying an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.29 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

