Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.89 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.