IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $7,402.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

