IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.15%.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
