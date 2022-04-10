IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.50.

Shares of IGM opened at C$42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.32.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

