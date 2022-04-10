Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

