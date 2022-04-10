Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

