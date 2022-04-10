Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of IMO stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
