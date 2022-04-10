Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$77.00. The stock traded as high as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.94, with a volume of 77860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.46.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.4800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

