Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NGVT traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 238,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

