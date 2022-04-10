Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on INGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

INGR stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.3% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

