Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) to report sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $189.02 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

