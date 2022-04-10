Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.
OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.
