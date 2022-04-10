Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

