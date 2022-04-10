Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $333,750.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

