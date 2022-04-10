Insider Buying: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Buys $196,000.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.83.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.