Insider Buying: Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (LON:EWI) Insider Purchases £21,600 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($28,327.87).

Jonathan Simpson-Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 4,500 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,570.49).

Shares of EWI opened at GBX 218 ($2.86) on Friday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.73 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.84). The company has a market capitalization of £881.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

