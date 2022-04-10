Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Acquires $805,300.00 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE THO opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.