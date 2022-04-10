Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

